The Black Keys Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

The Black Keys have announced a North American tour this fall with special guests The Head and The Heart. The trek is in support of their forthcoming new studio album Ohio Players which is slated to arrive on April 5 via Nonesuch Records.

The album was announced back in January and was released alongside lead single “Beautiful People (Stay High).” A music video arrived later that month. In February, The Black Keys shared their cover of William Bell’s “I Forgot To Be Your Lover.” Last month, they released their last preview track from the record “This Is Nowhere.”

They will be kicking off the tour with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center on September 17. The trek will come to an end with a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on November 12.

The Black Keys Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

9/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

9/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

9/28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

9/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/2 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford