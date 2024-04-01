The Black Keys Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

The Black Keys have announced a North American tour this fall with special guests The Head and The Heart. The trek is in support of their forthcoming new studio album Ohio Players which is slated to arrive on April 5 via Nonesuch Records.
The album was announced back in January and was released alongside lead single “Beautiful People (Stay High).” A music video arrived later that month. In February, The Black Keys shared their cover of William Bell’s “I Forgot To Be Your Lover.” Last month, they released their last preview track from the record “This Is Nowhere.”
They will be kicking off the tour with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center on September 17. The trek will come to an end with a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on November 12.
The Black Keys Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates
9/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
9/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
9/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
9/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
9/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
9/28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
9/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/2 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
