The Black Keys Share Dynamic New Single “This Is Nowhere”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Continuing on with their new era, The Black Keys released their newest song “This is Nowhere” along with a music video. The song discusses how the singer longs to go “nowhere” – a place that lacks alligator tears and discount beers among other things. The music video emphasizes the singer’s wishes with vintage shots of a family’s vacation out to the middle of nowhere – complete with beautiful scenery.

The video starts with a family getting ready to go on vacation. Old-fashioned cars and outfits paired with a vintage recording style gives the music video a dreamy vibe. Shots of rolling hills and desert skies emphasize the lyrics as Dan Auerbach sings “Yeah this is nowhere.” The video cycles through various images, such as a girl posing for a picture with a sign that reads “Welcome to Arizona,” a driver navigating downtown traffic, and a gorgeous shot of the Grand Canyon. The music video ends with a gorgeous sunset, featuring shades of pink and orange.

“This is Nowhere” is the opener to The Black Keys upcoming thirteenth album Ohio Players. According to a recent press release,the album is said to be “an album unlike any of the band’s others,” featuring many collaborators such as Juicy J, Noel Gallagher, and Greg Noid to name a few. The album is set to be released on April 5.

In the meantime, The Black Keys will be premiering their documentary This is a Film About the Black Keys on March 11th and preparing for their upcoming tour to support their album. Watch the “This is Nowhere” music video down below.