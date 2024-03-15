Devon Welsh Shares Cinematic New Video For “Best Laid Plans”

Home News Juliana Smith March 15th, 2024 - 10:42 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

On March 15, singer Devon Welsh released a music video for his new song “Best Laid Plans.” As he sings about being a self-proclaimed loser, Welsh participates in a number of mundane activities. From grilling a barbecue for friends, to exercising at a local park, Welsh supports the message in his song through his actions in the video.

Donning a fake muscle shirt, Welsh repeats a simple statement in the opening of the song: “I’m a loser.” as he discusses foiled plans and the beauty of love, he loses a basketball game to a friend. As he dreams about living near the water with a daughter, he holds a friend’s baby while relaxing by a pool, eventually having the baby taken from him as he sings “But I am not a father.” As the song repeats these ideas, Welsh continues to partake in activities that allude to these concepts. Foiled plans are seen as he clears off a chess board out of anger, and appreciation for love is shown as he laughs at dinner with friends. The video eventually ends with Welsh walking down a neighborhood street before panning to a small dog meandering the neighborhood aimlessly.

Along with this new music video, the ex-front man of the Majical Clouds has released his first album “Come With Me If you Want to Live” in five years. According to a press release, Welsh invites listeners to view the experimental pop album as a soundtrack to a hypothetical film, imagining themselves as the director or main character. The album aims to inspire listeners with confidence with it’s positive themes of love and overcoming struggles. Leading up to the album, Welsh released two singles including “You Can Do Anything” and “That’s What We Needed.” The album is currently available on BandCamp.

Watch the music video for “Best Laid Plans” down below!