Devon Welsh Shares New Single & Video “That’s What We Needed”

Former Majical Cloudz frontman Devon Welsh recently announced his terminator-referencing album Come With Me If You Want To Live with the lead single “You Can Do Anything,”. Today Welsh is returning with a new song from the project titled “That’s What We Needed”. A song which is an enlivening song about confusion when you are struggling to understand the world around you. The song was written in the summer of 2020 and was inspired by the chaos of that specific period. A video for the track was also released which features animated chess going against apocalyptic figures.

The album Come With Me If You Want To Live is expected to maintain the humanistic songwriting the Canadian songwriter is known for. For the project, Welsh wants to invite the listeners to cast themselves as the director and protagonist of their own high-octane, life-affirming film.

The record was written and recorded at home and contains grand slam choruses, slam dunk singing, as well as cinematic production. It was recorded in bits and pieces from 2019 through 2021. Welsh used a Prophet 12 synthesizer for the majority of the songs in addition to the use of electric guitar and electronic drums. The press release also states that Come With Me If You Want To Live is meant to encourage the imagination and confidence of the listener against all odds. Which is shown in the action avatar cover.