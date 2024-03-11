Gossip Team Up With Alison Moyet For Cover Of Yazoo’s “Situation”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, on March 10 at BBC’s 6 Music Festival Gossip surprised the crowd by teaming with Alison Moyet to perform a cover of Yazoo’s song ” Situation.” Midway through their set, Gossip began performing “Situation,” with vocalist Beth Ditto introducing Alison Moyet on stage: “Please put your hands together for one of the icons of my life!” The performance marked Moyet’s first live performance in over a year because Moyet recently graduated from the University of Brighton this past year with a degree in Fine Art.

Based from the video, it does seem like the audience enjoyed the performance because their love for both artist’s could be heard from the cheering and both vocalists did a fine job covering the timeless classic with their fabulous voices.

