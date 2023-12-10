Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker Shares Heartbreaking New Single & Video “Ruined,” Announces Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo December 10th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

American Musician, Adrianne Lenker, is ending the year strong with a touching new single, and an upcoming tour. The song, “Ruined” is a slow and calming piece that inevitably evokes specific emotions from listeners. The slow melancholy beat accompanied with Lenker’s soothing vocals create a heartbreaking sensation that allows fans to feel more connected and intimate with the artist.

Lenker also enthusiastically shares that she will have an upcoming 2024 spring tour, which undoubtedly gives her and her fans something to look forward to with the new year. The upcoming tour will give Lenker the opportunity to perform her music live, which includes the angelic yet heartbreaking single, “Ruined”. According to the press release, Lenker shares how the single may appear to be about romantic love, but in her perspective it symbolizes something much more significant and “bigger”. Evidently, the musician feels passion for her work and will get the chance to show that in many performances on her tour.

The press release shares how Lenker’s upcoming tour is expected to have stops across Europe, and a performance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee. In an incredible way, Lenker is presented with the gift to perform for her fans in many different places of the world and share her music and passion live. The touring dates that have been announced by the press release and Lenker herself are below and as one can see, it has many exciting places.

ADRIANNE LENKER 2024 TOUR DATES

Thu. Mar. 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

Fri. April 19 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box *

Sat. April 20 – Kilkenny, IE @ St. Canice’s Cathedral *

Sun. April 21 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

Wed. April 24 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket +

Thu. April 25 – Manchester, UK @ The Hall at Aviva Studios +

Sat. April 27 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre =

Mon. April 29 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon +

Thu. May 2 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +

Fri. May 3 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale +

Sun. May 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ The Concertgebouw =

Mon. May 6 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast =

Tue. May 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel =

Fri. May 10 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Academy of Music =

Sat. May 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns =

Sun. May 12 – Oslo, NO @ Chateau Neuf =