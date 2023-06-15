Ghost Announces ‘Impera’ Extended Edition Box Set For July Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 4:47 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band Ghost will be releasing an extended box set edition of their latest album Impera on July 28. The box set will feature:

* Individually copper foiled numbered at 6K units worldwide.

* Impera and Live From The Ministry EP double colored vinyl (sky blue and gold) etching on Side D enclosed in a 3D, die-cut jacket with light feature.

* 28 page Imperaalbum booklet.

* Phantomime EP on black ice vinyl with exclusive jacket artwork.

* Unreleased cover “Stay” on a limited-edition orchid 7 inch single with etching on side B.

* 22 page thick bound photo book.

* 18×24 “Spillways” poster.

* Ghost wax seal kit contained in a satin pouch with embroidered Ghost logo and three colored custom Ghost candles with three stamper designs.

* All enclosed in a matte lift lid box with a copper foil Ghost logo.

Ghost‘s fifth album Impera sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album and fifth top 40 charting set for the Swedish act.

Impera landed at number one in Germany and Sweden, number two in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, number three in Australia, number five in France and Ireland and number 20 in Italy.

For more information visit lomavistarecordings.com.

