Sampha Announces New Sophomore Album Lahai

Skyy Rincon August 26th, 2023 - 9:46 PM

According to NME, English singer-songwriter, record producer and musician Sampha has announced his forthcoming studio album. An arrival date for the record has not yet been announced but the cover art and title, Lahai, have been confirmed. A track list for the album has also been yet to be revealed.

Sampha took to his Instagram to make the announcement on Thursday night, August 24, writing, “‘LAHAI.’ My grandfather’s name. My middle name. My next musical chapter. My next album. Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight.”

Earlier this year, in July, Sampha surprised his fans with a brand new single, “Spirit 2.0” which marked his first new solo music in six years. The song was his first release since the arrival of his debut studio album Process. Sampha live debuted the track at his residency performances in New York and London. The song features a star-studded cast of collaborators Yussef Dayes, El Guincho and Owen Pallet as well as Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi with contributing backup vocals.