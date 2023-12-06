mxdwn Music

Sampha Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video “Can’t Go Back”

December 6th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Singer song-writer Sampha recently shared a new music video for his song, “Can’t Go Back.” The single is set to be featured in his new album, LAHAI. Sampha has also released another song, also included in the new album, titled “Only.” The new music video is directed by Saad Moosajee. In the music video, Sampha sings of the pain and joy of losing someone, alongside seeking therapy in nature.

Sampha’s album follows his previous, Mercury-prize-winning debut album, Process. He focuses on the importance of human connection, focusing on concepts such as the cycle of life. LAHAI was also named after his paternal father’s middle name.

In addition to releasing his new music video for “Can’t Go Back,” Sampha also announced North American tour dates for 2024.

2023: December 7 – Paris, FR – Cirque d’Hiver *SOLD OUT
2024: March 23 – Mexico City, MX – Ceremonia Festival
March 26 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell
March 28 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
March 29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
March 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
April 2 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
April 4 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
April 5 – Madison, WI – Majestic
April 6 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
April 8- Denver, CO – Summit
April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex
April 10 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
April 12 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
April 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at Market
April 14 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
April 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *SOLD OUT
