Sampha Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video “Can’t Go Back”

Singer song-writer Sampha recently shared a new music video for his song, “Can’t Go Back.” The single is set to be featured in his new album, LAHAI. Sampha has also released another song, also included in the new album, titled “Only.” The new music video is directed by Saad Moosajee. In the music video, Sampha sings of the pain and joy of losing someone, alongside seeking therapy in nature.
Sampha’s album follows his previous, Mercury-prize-winning debut album, Process. He focuses on the importance of human connection, focusing on concepts such as the cycle of life. LAHAI was also named after his paternal father’s middle name.
In addition to releasing his new music video for “Can’t Go Back,” Sampha also announced North American tour dates for 2024.