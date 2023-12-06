Sampha Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video “Can’t Go Back”

Home News Tiffany Cheng December 6th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Singer song-writer Sampha recently shared a new music video for his song, “Can’t Go Back.” The single is set to be featured in his new album, LAHAI. Sampha has also released another song, also included in the new album, titled “Only.” The new music video is directed by Saad Moosajee. In the music video, Sampha sings of the pain and joy of losing someone, alongside seeking therapy in nature.

Sampha’s album follows his previous, Mercury-prize-winning debut album, Process. He focuses on the importance of human connection, focusing on concepts such as the cycle of life. LAHAI was also named after his paternal father’s middle name.

In addition to releasing his new music video for “Can’t Go Back,” Sampha also announced North American tour dates for 2024.

2023: December 7 – Paris, FR – Cirque d’Hiver *SOLD OUT

2024: March 23 – Mexico City, MX – Ceremonia Festival

March 26 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

March 28 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

March 29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

March 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

April 2 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

April 4 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

April 5 – Madison, WI – Majestic

April 6 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

April 8- Denver, CO – Summit

April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

April 10 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

April 12 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

April 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at Market

April 14 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

April 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *SOLD OUT