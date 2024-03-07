Guns N Roses’ Axl Rose Files Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Cites Examples Of Consent

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 11:24 AM

According to loudwire.com, Guns N’ Roses’s singer Axl Rose has responded to the current alleged sexual assault lawsuit that was brought against him this past November. Former model Sheila Kennedy’s allegations relate to an alleged 1989 encounter in a hotel room. She allegedly claims the the Guns N’ Roses frontman allegedly and forcibly sexually assaulted her after allegedly being verbally abusive in an alleged incident that allegedly involved two others.

In alleged new filing, Rose’s representatives are allegedly now citing two examples where Kennedy allegedly publicly stated that the alleged encounter was allegedly consensual: “In her 2016 self-authored memoir, No One’s Pet, Kennedy described the alleged incident in the Complaint as consensual.” The alleged filling noted that Kennedy did allegedly say: “I was okay with this. I had wanted to be with him since the minute I’d first laid eyes on him, and now I was getting him.’”

Later, “in an interview for the 2021 documentary Look Away, Kennedy described the alleged sexual encounter this way: ‘It was consented,’” Rose’s lawyers added. “She said Rose was ‘not trying to hurt me’ and Rose acted ‘gently,’” before reiterating: ‘It was okay. He was fine. … I did not consider it rape. It was consensual.’”



Roses‘s attorneys have allegedly pointed out a change in the law for sparking the new allegation. Now, they are allegedly saying Kennedy is allegedly attempting to “rewrite history. … Prior to the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (the ‘ASA’), there was no financial motivation for Kennedy to do more than embellish the details of her alleged interaction with Rose. The ASA appears to have changed Kennedy’s calculus.”

In the original alleged lawsuit, Kennedy said she has allegedly endured “lifelong emotional, physical, psychological and financial impacts” as a result of the alleged incident.