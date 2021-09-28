J. Cole Announces New Two-Day Dreamville Festival Return In Spring 2022

Home News Krista Marple September 28th, 2021 - 6:55 PM

J. Cole has recently announced the return of his festival known as Dreamville, which hasn’t taken place since 2019. The two-day event is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 of 2022. Dreamville 2022 will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina

Dreamville had it’s inaugural show back in 2019. Alongside J. Cole, the lineup featured artists such as Big Sean, SZA, Nelly, 21 Savage and more. However, the 2019 festival only lasted for one day. Next year, the two-day event is suspected to feature a much larger lineup.

The upcoming spring 2022 festival was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. However, the ongoing pandemic caused the event to be canceled.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family. We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.

Tickets for the festival will be available as single-day or two-day passes. All passes will go on sale on Friday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier this summer, J. Cole announced that he would be going on a fall tour. The Germany-based rapper’s The Off-Season Tour kicked off on September 24 in Miami, Florida. The 17-date tour will make its final stop on October 21 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi