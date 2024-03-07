Dave Rowntree Of Blur Selected As Labour Candidate For UK Parliament Election

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 5:37 PM

According to nme.com, Blur’s drummer Dave Rowntree will stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election. Announced on March 6, Rowntree will stand in Mid Sussex, which the constituency includes Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and the Mid Sussex villages. In the following statement, Rowntree shared his thoughts about his candidacy: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to become Labour’s first Mid Sussex MP. Residents have their best chance in a generation to make their vote count and return a Labour MP to parliament.”

The musician adds: “The Tories have run out of ideas, and the Lib Dems have run out of steam. I’m running for parliament to provide the energy and vision the area so desperately needs. I’m absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the UK Labour candidate for Mid Sussex! Now the work begins.”

Back in 2010, Rowntree lost a bid to become a Labour MP representing the cities of London and Westminster. He served as councillor for the University ward in Norwich from 2017 until 2021.