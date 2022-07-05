Blur’s Dave Rowntree Shares Debut Solo Single “London Bridge”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 3:19 PM

English multi-instrumentalist and drummer for rock band Blur, Dave Rowntree, has shared his debut solo single “London Bridge.” The track was produced by Leo Abrahams who has worked with the likes of Brian Eno, Wild Beasts and Ghostpoet.

The track is equal parts hypnotizing and catchy, with an upbeat melody and energetic pace, the lyricism tells a different story, however, which is meant to portray a sense of angst and uneasiness. The music video is vibrant and mesmerizing and the moving shapes and rolling motion pair well with the song’s droning. The video was put together by Cauboyz, a French design trio who transformed paper prototypes into the mechanically motorized forms that dominate the screen.

Discussing the song’s lyricism and meaning, Rowntree commented, “When I lived in London things just started happening when I was near London Bridge, going over London Bridge on the bus, or on the tube going underneath London Bridge,” he continues, “I would just notice events occurring, or have life changing thoughts, make decisions and it was slightly unsettling.“ I had to confront my London Bridge demons.”

Perhaps fans can anticipate a new album coming soon as Rowntree mentioned “a body of work” that he has been compiling over the last few years. If that is the case, Cooking Vinyl will be most likely to release it.

Rowntree has been involved in composing music for films and television including Netflix’s The One and BBC’s The Capture. Only time can tell what he will be next in store for Rowntree and his plethora of fans and supporters.