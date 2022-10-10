Dave Rowntree Debuts Dazzling New Video For “Devil’s Island”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Today Blur’s drummer Dave Rowntree has announced the release of the music video for his new single, “Devil’s Island.” The tune can be found on Rowntree’s upcoming debut album Radio Songs which is set to be released on January 20, 2023.

“I was keen to work with Guy Gotto, who makes gorgeous and interesting video art. He visualized the song as a journey through a bleak but beautiful landscape. We decided to film along the narrow gauge railway from Hythe to Dungeness, which runs through some of the most desolate but dazzling landscape in the country. A vista of abandoned boats, lighthouses and drama. The drama reached fever pitch when we were thrown off the estate for not having a permit. A bleak end to a beautiful day.” said Rowntree

“I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be. The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you’d think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we’ve come in forty years.” said Rowntree