Ben Folds Shares A Staged Musical Video For “Exhausting Lover”

Ben Folds shared the video for the single “Exhausting Lover,” which was directed by the actor and comedian, Derek Waters of Drunk History fame. The video depicts an outrageous staged musical directed by Folds and based on the song’s lyrics. Derek Waters said, “I always have and always will love Ben Folds. But now I have a deeper appreciation for him knowing we shared similar experiences in a motel 6 with a hot wheels track and dancers dressed as animals.” Folds’ added, “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s, too. We both vow to actually go see a musical now.”

Folds also previously shared the first new music from What Matters Most with the album highlight “Winslow Gardens,” a song about losing track of the passing time while isolating with a loved one.

“I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” says Folds. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me.” He adds, “More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful,” says Folds. “I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

What Matters Most will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited Seaglass Blue color vinyl edition autographed by Folds, as well as a compact disc edition featuring three bonus tracks also autographed by Folds is available for pre-order