Ben Folds Announces Fall 2021 In Actual Person Live For Real Tour Dates

Ben Folds has announced his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” for later this year, consisting of a series of concerts that will include both solo piano and orchestral performances. The tour will kick off on August 17 at the Appell Performing Arts Center in York, PA and will wrap up on November 18 at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH.
Tickets have been available for purchase now since Friday, May 21, with pre-show VIP packages for select performances also available. Details and ticket availability can be found here.
Folds has been in isolation in Australia since international travel was shut down in February 2020, having been on tour at the time. He has since launched a podcast series called “Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds” as well as released a number of livestream performances on his Patreon page. He recently held a position on the lineup for the On Air Fest virtual event in April of this year, and is preparing for the launch of a new TV series.
Ben Folds Tour Dates:
AUGUST
8/27 – York, PA – Appell Center for Performing Arts
8/28 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center at Parx Casino
8/29 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street
SEPTEMBER
9/8 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse
9/9 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center
9/10 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium
9/12 – NYC – Irving Plaza
9/18 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
OCTOBER
10/22, 23, 24 – Dallas, TX – Meyerson Symphony Center
NOVEMBER
11/4 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center
11/6 – Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium
11/7 – Charlotte, NC – Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre
11/8 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center
11/10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/12 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts
11/14 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
11/15 – Washington, DC – TBA
11/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre