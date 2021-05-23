Ben Folds Announces Fall 2021 In Actual Person Live For Real Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 23rd, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Ben Folds has announced his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” for later this year, consisting of a series of concerts that will include both solo piano and orchestral performances. The tour will kick off on August 17 at the Appell Performing Arts Center in York, PA and will wrap up on November 18 at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH.

Tickets have been available for purchase now since Friday, May 21, with pre-show VIP packages for select performances also available. Details and ticket availability can be found here.

Folds has been in isolation in Australia since international travel was shut down in February 2020, having been on tour at the time. He has since launched a podcast series called “Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds” as well as released a number of livestream performances on his Patreon page. He recently held a position on the lineup for the On Air Fest virtual event in April of this year, and is preparing for the launch of a new TV series.

Ben Folds Tour Dates:

AUGUST

8/27 – York, PA – Appell Center for Performing Arts

8/28 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center at Parx Casino

8/29 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street

SEPTEMBER

9/8 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

9/9 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

9/10 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

9/12 – NYC – Irving Plaza

9/18 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

OCTOBER

10/22, 23, 24 – Dallas, TX – Meyerson Symphony Center

NOVEMBER

11/4 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center

11/6 – Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium

11/7 – Charlotte, NC – Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre

11/8 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

11/10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/12 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts

11/14 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

11/15 – Washington, DC – TBA

11/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre