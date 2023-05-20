Ben Folds Releases New Single “Back To Anonymous” Ahead of Album What Matters Most’s June 2023 Release

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna
A press release from New West Records has released the New single of Ben Folds, “Back To Anonymous which is part of his new album What Matters Most’s which will be released later on June 2 via New West Records. This album from Folds will be his first studio album he will release since the release of So There which was released in 2015. This album touches on heavy themes such as identity, loss, despair, and others. This album that one can gain a sense of longing and dread according to New West Records. This new album which will be released in the next month will be awarded 4 stars by Mojo, the reasons for getting that awarded, according to Mojo Magazine, “The album What Matters Most is near Flawless; A whole semester of song-craft in 40 minutes.” In regards to this coming album, Folds has commented about it, “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record. Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”
As for his new single that was released on May 19th of this year, “Back to Anonymous which is from Folds’s new album, this new single can come in Vinyl and CD, and can be listened to on digital platforms. When it comes this new single is a perfect song to listen to on a good or bad day. A song that brings emotions like melancholy, a song that was written during the pandemic according to Folds. A relaxing song that is heavy with instrumentals as his voice seems to overpower it, a song one can imagine themself far from the noise, in the park or countryside. A nostalgic song, a song that has moved people who have made positive comments towards this new song. One can listen to more music by folds on his youtube channel or other digital platforms.