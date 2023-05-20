Ben Folds Releases New Single “Back To Anonymous” Ahead of Album What Matters Most’s June 2023 Release

Home News Diana Bello May 20th, 2023 - 6:58 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

A press release from New West Records has released the New single of Ben Folds, “Back To Anonymous which is part of his new album What Matters Most’s which will be released later on June 2 via New West Records. This album from Folds will be his first studio album he will release since the release of So There which was released in 2015. This album touches on heavy themes such as identity, loss, despair, and others. This album that one can gain a sense of longing and dread according to New West Records. This new album which will be released in the next month will be awarded 4 stars by Mojo, the reasons for getting that awarded, according to Mojo Magazine, “The album What Matters Most is near Flawless; A whole semester of song-craft in 40 minutes.” In regards to this coming album, Folds has commented about it, “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record. Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”