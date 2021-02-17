of Montreal Announces New Self-Released Double Album I Feel Safe With You, Trash for March 2021 Release and Shares Four New Songs

Home News Aaron Grech February 17th, 2021 - 2:04 PM

Indie rock outfit of Montreal has announced a new self-released double album I Feel Safe With You, Trash, which will be out on March 5 via Bandcamp. The A-Side for this LP was already released last month via Patreon, with the B-Side is due out this month on the service. Four of the albums’ songs have also been released on Bandcamp.

hey people of the making party! our new self released digital 2xlp is available for pre-orders on bandcamp now:-) https://t.co/QtqcFGU3pP — of Montreal~she/he/they/them (@xxofMontrealxx) February 17, 2021

The title-track is a funky blend of indie rock, with ethereal keyboards and jangly guitar lines that blur the lines between dream pop nostalgia and psych rock, with elements of punk present during its bridge.

"Fingerless GlOves" has more of a dance feel to it, with its disco inspired beat and synth flairs during its introduction and verses. During the chorus the song takes a more synth pop feel, however the end rips through a metal-infused breakdown.

"Kcrraannnggaanngg​!​!" opens up with a Middle Eastern-inspired guitar line, that fits in well with its subdued basslines and steady drum beat. The song also juxtaposes loud/soft dynamics, with a grunge-drenched interlude in between the band's spacious instrumentals.

"Karlheinz ChOp Up Children," is a nod to electronic pioneer Karlheinz Stockhausen, which is referenced through its eerie tape loops and eerie electronic sounds present on the song. The instrumental goes completely haywire at the end, jumping from different styles from line to line.

<a href="https://ofmontreal.bandcamp.com/album/i-feel-safe-with-you-trash-2">I Feel Safe With You, Trash by of Montreal</a>

It’s been over a year since of Montreal released their music video for “Get God’s Attention By Being An Atheist.” Their latest studio album UR FUN, was also released that year.

I Feel Safe With You, Trash tracklist

1. Carton Aesthesis (o portão)

2. And We Can Survive Anything If We Fake It

3. Aries Equals GoOd Trash

4. Queer As Love

5. Now That’s What I Call Freewave

6. JaPanese Word For Witch

7. This Is ExpOsed

8. True Beauty ForeveR

9. Fuckheads Is The AuTo-Correction

10. Drowner’s TeÃrs

11. I Feel Safe With You, Trash 03:20

12. Fingerless GlOves

13. Notes Of ViOlate SPectates A Flatter Of Male

14. EquatOrial Hemorrhage Is A Dead Link

15. Yamagata FoRest Flutes

16. ExtracT The Masculine Germ From Remote Memory

17. ThRam Rammaged Ã Man-mod

18. Kcrraannnggaanngg!!

19. Karlheinz ChOp Up Children

20. So Chill Then (o Portão)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela