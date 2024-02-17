Paramore Reject Tennessee State Honor After House Refuses To Include Allison Russell

Home News Jordan Rizo February 17th, 2024 - 10:43 AM

Paramore has set the bar high not only for their successful songs and exquisite talent in the music industry, but also for their impeccable loyalty. To be specific, the American rock band refused to accept an honor from the Tennessee House after they refused to include Allison Russell. Although the honor showed great recognition for Paramore and their achievements, their refusal to accept the award shows how they prioritize loyalty over fame and recognition, which is a great example to young fans.

Pitchfork shares how following the Grammy’s, Tennessee Republicans voted to recognize and award Paramore and simultaneously blocked any proclamation for recognizing and honoring Canadian singer/songwriter, Russell. Paramore was not the only people surprised by this decision, for example the source shares how Nashville Democrat Justin Jones took to Twitter/X to share his input on the state’s decision. In his post he claims, “Tonight my Republican colleagues blocked a resolution honoring Black American Roots artist Allison Russell for her first Grammy win.” He then goes on to defend the singer by revealing how she has hustled to add inclusivity in Nashville through her music that continues to expand Black History in the state.

Given this decision that was upsetting to many, Paramore shares their perspective on the situation. For instance Pitchfork adds the band’s commentary on an Instagram post which states, “Paramore will not accept any acknowledgment or honor from the TN House until Allison Russell is given the same recognition.” Evidently, the band is standing ground and supporting the singer and her accomplishments, as well as staying true to their morals.