Paramore Announced As Record Store Day Ambassador, Shares Statement On Band’s Future

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to loudwire.com, Paramore have made their first announcement about their future in music. On social media, the band revealed that they “are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry” and Paramore has also revealed they are now “freshly independent” as recording artists. The band has also mentioned their role as Record Store Day ambassadors for this year.

The social media post states: “After a long career in the music industry, we have decided to announce that we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience.) Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent records stores – a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet.”

The post continues with: “The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic. Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy. Thankfully, for all our sakes, there still survives among the chaos, the purity and radical simplicity of a great record store. Independently yours, Paramore.”