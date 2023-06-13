Eels Original Lineup Perform On Stage For First Time In 25 Years

Home News Jaden Johnson June 13th, 2023 - 2:43 AM

Kicking off their 2023 North American tour, Eels played Hollywood’s Fonda Theater with Mark Oliver Everrett reuniting with the band’s original lineup for the first time in over 25 years. Reported by Stereogum, Everrett joined forces with Jonathan “Butch” Norton and Tommy Walter for the over two decade reunion performing Argent’s “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.”

Releasing their debut album, Beautiful Freak, in 1996 Walter was the first of the band’s original members to leave with his departure taking place that following year. Following that was Butch leaving the group in 2005 and Everett being the band’s only continuous member throughout the years.

The band tweeted about the highly anticipated return to the Fonda Theatre joking, “In honor of the EELS highly anticipated return to Fonda Theater tonight, Hollywood Mayor Frank Stallone has declared today EELS DAY and is unveiling the EELS star on the Hollywood walk of fame in front of the Fonda Theater at 7pm, coincidentally when doors open for the show!”

In honor of the EELS highly anticipated return to Fonda Theater tonight, Hollywood Mayor Frank Stallone has declared today EELS DAY and is unveiling the EELS star on the Hollywood walk of fame in front of the Fonda Theater at 7pm, coincidentally when doors open for the show! pic.twitter.com/EkLGRf408C — EELS (@THE_EELS) June 10, 2023

Posting the night’s highlight on the band Instagram with the caption, “The original Beautiful Freaks: Tommy, E & Butch onstage together for the first time since 1997. Thanks LA for an amazing night! Where my freaks at? Right here.”

