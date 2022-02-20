Eels Announce Postponement Of 2022 Lockdown Hurricane Tour Dates Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 20th, 2022 - 2:13 PM

To fans of the rock band Eels, there is some unfortunate news regarding their 2022–now 2023–Lockdown Hurricane tour. The tour has been postponed due to the state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-enforced travel and local restrictions. Their headline tour dates have been rescheduled to Spring 2023. The announcement was made via their Instagram.

The band started off their announcement by stating, “We’re sure you’re getting tired of seeing announcements like this. When we planned our 2022 tour 7 months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now.” Like the Eels, everyone also thought the world would be in a better state by now. Unfortunately, the pandemic remains a persistent problem.

In October 2021, the rock band announced that they would be beginning their Lockdown Hurricane tour in spring 2022. The first show was scheduled to take place on March 11 in Belfast and then continue on to London, Zurich, Switzerland and Spain. The band would then travel throughout North America starting May 8 in San Diego, CA and then Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia before finishing on May 28 in Atlanta, GA.

Even with the bad news, the band stated that the cities and venues remain the same except the Boulder, CO show, which will be refunded and moved to Denver’s Gothic Theatre. The band also mentioned that the venues in Vienna and Milan have changed but the tickets will be honored and a new show in Nimes, France has been added! The new tour dates have been updated here: www.eelstheband.com/tourdates/.