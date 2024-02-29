Bully Shares Balladic New Single & Video “Atom Bomb”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 1:40 PM

Bully has digitally released an intimate piano ballad called “Atom Bomb.” While talking about her latest ditty, the artist said: “The song was originally recorded with a drum machine and electric guitar; it was also quite a bit faster. When I played the demo for JT Daly (producer,) he had the idea of moving it to the piano. I remember saying out loud, ‘Can you believe I’m trusting anybody like this?’ We both started laughing because starting off as someone who used to record, mix, and produce their own records to avoid the vulnerability that comes with working out creative ideas in the company of others, it was a huge step for me. ”

Bully continues with: That was our first real bonding moment, acknowledging that we were mutually up for trying new things and seeing each other’s ideas through before one of us shut it down.”

In other news, Bully is currently on a tour of North America, where she is performing in a rare solo setting while supporting Grouplove. The tour began last night in Seattle and ends on March 30 at Terminal Five in New York City.

