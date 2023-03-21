Bully Announces New Album Lucky For You for June 2023 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Days Move Slow”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to pitchfork.com grunge rock band Bully have announced their new album Lucky for You will be released on June 2 through Sub Pop. In light of the happy news, the band has also shared the lead single “Days Move Slow” which comes along with a music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. The music video marks Bully‘s and Perry’s third collaboration together.

“Days Move Slow” was written about Alicia Bognanno’s cherished dog Mezzi and the tune is a reflection of an unending love of a pet. In the following statement Bognanno describes the power of love Mezzi gave her.

“As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi.”

Lucky for You follows Bully’s 2020 album Sugaregg which includes the Soccer Mommy collaboration “Lose You.” The upcoming album was recorded at MMK Studios and at Bognanno’s house, with JT Daly as the producer.

In support of Lucky for You, Bully has extended the North American tour. The new dates include performances in Chicago, New York, Charlottesville and Los Angeles.

Lucky for You Tracklist

1 All I Do

2 Days Move Slow

3 A Wonderful Life

4 Hard to Love

5 Change Your Mind

6 How Will I Know

7 A Love Profound

8 Lose You [ft. Soccer Mommy]

9 Ms. America

10 All This Noise