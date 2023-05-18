Bully Releases Tenacious New Single “Change Your Mind”

Home News Roy Lott May 18th, 2023 - 8:38 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bully has released her tenacious new single “Change Your Mind.” Filled with catchy guitar strings, drums and soaring vocals, the track speaks on the hope of finding her other half. Check out the infectious tune below.

The track comes on the heels of the previously released singles “Lose You (Feat. Soccer Mommy),” “Days Move Slow” and “Hard to Love. Lucky For You is due on June 2 via Sub Pop.

Bully’s international tour schedule for 2023 in support of Lucky For You resumes on May 20 in Amsterdam at London Calling and runs through September 24th in Washington, DC at Black Cat. Stops on the tour also include opening slots for the Breeders, Pixies, and Franz Ferdinand on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucky for You follows Bully’s 2020 album Sugaregg and was recorded at MMK Studios and at Bognanno’s house, with JT Daly as the producer.