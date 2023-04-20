Bully Shares Dynamic New Video for “Hard to Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Artist Bully will release her upcoming album Lucky For You on June 2 by Sub Pop. The 10 track album combines punk grit, crunchy sounds and an explosive Britpop bop, which are all mixed in with the classic anthems the artist is known for.

With the upcoming released of her album, Bully has shared the music video “Hard to Love” and in the press release Bully talks about the meaning behind her latest tune.

“Growing up never fitting into society’s constructed gender stereotypes and expectations, I often felt as though different equals bad or wrong. I was confused about my place in the world, not fully identifying with any one particular gender or sexuality”

The artist adds: “I was ashamed, and I blamed myself. Though I’m still in the process of understanding and accepting my identity, I’m glad to be surrounded by people who love and accept me for who I am regardless of the clothes I wear and the labels others use to define me.”

“Hard to Love” follows the previously released tracks “Lose You (Feat. Soccer Mommy)” and “Days Move Slow.” The New York Times says, “‘Days Move Slow’…is a song about being caught in the muck of grief — she wrote it after the death of her beloved dog, Mezzi — but it also has a propulsive, bouncy energy that promises eventual forward motion. ‘There’s flowers on your grave that grow,’ Bognanno sings in her signature holler, battling her buzzing guitar.”