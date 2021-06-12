Inter Arma Announces Fall 2021 Mini-Tour Dates With Artificial Brain

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 12th, 2021 - 11:54 AM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Death metal band Inter Arma has announced the dates for their upcoming mini-tour with fellow band Artificial Brain. According to Theprp, the mini-tour will consist of three stops exclusively on the east coast.

The tour will start off on November 5 with a show at the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY. On November 6, the two bands will head to Boston, MA where they will perform at The Middle East, a restaurant and nightclub. They’ll wrap up the mini-tour on November 7 in Philadelphia, PA where they will play at Kung Fu Necktie, another small venue on their short trip.

Inter Arma is a band from Richmond, Virginia made up of Mike Paparo (vocals), T.J. Childers (drums), Steven Russell (guitars), Trey Dalton (guitars) and Andrew LaCour (bass). In 2020, the band released an EP titled Garbers Days Revisited which consisted of 8 metal-infused covers of classic songs from their idols, including Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Nine Inch Nails’ “March of The Pigs.” The group is currently wrapping up work on a new album.

Inter Arma Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

11/05 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

11/06 Boston, MA – The Middle East

11/07 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat