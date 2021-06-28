Vocalists of Allegaeon, Your Last Wish, Entheos, First Fragment and More to Serve as Voice Actors in Upcoming Game Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 7:06 PM

Allegaeon vocalist Riley McShane and members of other metal bands like Your Last Wish, Entheos and First Fragment will be providing voice acting for characters from a new Dead by Daylight “chapter” featuring characters from Resident Evil. McShane will voice one of the two lead “Survivors,” Leon S. Kennedy, while Entheos vocalist Chaney Crabb will voice the other one, Jill Valentine.

Other voice acted characters will include Gerard Vachon as Chris Redfield, Daneille Evans of Stridskvinna as Claire Redfield, Sébastien Croteau of Necrotic Mutation as The Nemesis, Roxana B.L. of Your Lash Wish as the female zombie voice and David AB of First Fragment as the male zombie voice.

The voice acting was organized by a company called La Fabrique de Monstres, or The Monster Factory, which was co-founded by Croteau. In a statement on their contribution to the game franchises, Croteau commented, “It is a huge honor to participate in this amazing new chapter of Dead by Daylight. The game and the Resident Evil franchise are unique and hold a very special place in the hearts of survival/horror fans. To be able to participate in both is truly a dream come true. We were absolutely thrilled to be able to work with [the vocalists involved.] Not only are they insanely talented metal vocalists, but they played their parts perfectly as voice actors and actresses. We can’t wait for the metal and gaming community to hear what they have done for the game.”

The vocalists behind the main characters also released statements. McShane stated, “I’ve been playing Resident Evil since its inception in the 90s on the original PlayStation, so hearing myself in the part of Leon is still something a little bit unbelievable to me. Getting to hear the other characters come to life by the voices of my friends and colleagues – some of which I have toured the world with – is also just so amazing.”

Evans had similar thoughts, but on the Dead by Daylight side of things, “It was an absolute honor working on the new Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil chapter release alongside other amazing vocalists that I admire! I love playing Dead by Daylight, so hearing myself as Claire in the game was a surreal experience!”

“Being able to work on a project that harkens back to something that resounded so strongly with me as a child is a bit mind-blowing,” Vachon added. “Not to mention getting to work with these incredibly talented people that I’ve looked up to who’ve brilliantly brought these characters to life.”

“It is an honor to not only be a part of this chapter of Dead By Daylight and the Resident Evil franchise as the voice of the legendary Jill Valentine, but to be able to work alongside incredible metal vocalists to make these characters come to life,” Crabb commented.

There’s a trailer for the game that can be watched below. More information about the game can be found here. It’s currently available to purchase on PC platforms, as well as PlayStation, XBOX One and Nintendo Switch.