As I Lay Dying Announce Split From Drummer Jordan Mancino

Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 2:59 PM

According to Loudwire, drummer Jordan Mancino of California-based metalcore band As I Lay Dying has announced that he will not be performing on their upcoming tour, claiming that there are “internal issues” that need to be solved. Frontman Tim Lambesis has since responded that the band will be moving forward without Mancino.

On June 9, Mancino posted on Instagram stating that undisclosed issues “need[ed] to be worked out” within the band and that since “they have not yet been resolved” that he would be bowing out of As I Lay Dying’s tour dates. On June 17, Lambesis posted a statement on Instagram, addressing Mancino’s post.

Lambesis’ post reads: “For the past 2 years, Jordan has ex-communicated himself from the remaining members of AILD informing us that he wishes to only speak through lawyers moving forward. There have been numerous attempts by the remaining members to reconcile with Jordan to find common ground in how to continue AILD in a healthy and positive manner.” He then goes on to say that the remaining members received legal documents stating that Mancino would like to end his time with the band and “expected a payment in return.”

Mancino has become the latest band member to exit As I Lay Dying. Previously, both bassist John Gilbert and guitarist Nick Hipa announced their departures, with Gilbert leaving this May and Hipa officially announcing last August. In September 2021, Lambesis also commented on Hipa’s departure wishing him well in his future endeavors.

