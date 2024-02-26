Hozier Apologizes To Fan Who Was Told To Remove Free Palestine Scarf At Wembley Arena

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to NME, Hozier and Wembley Arena have responded after a fan was told to remove their “Free Palestine” scarf upon entry at the venue this past year. Back in December 2023, a concert attendee named Hiba Ahmad recounted their experience on X/Twitter of being “pulled aside and escorted to wardrobe” for wearing a scarf in solidarity with Palestine at the concert.

The fan mention that they wore the scarf “everywhere as a show of solidarity” and “because it is fucking cold.” Ahmad continues with: “They then proceeded to tell me they are taking my scarf for my own protection as I might get ‘hate crimed’ for wearing it.” The attendee also mentioned that staff said they would not confiscate their pride key chain, because the item “not political.”

Ahmad continues with: “On the way in I saw people being let in with all sorts of political slogans – especially one memorable tote bag about animal cruelty and testing. But hey, animals > Palestinians right?”

One is an acceptable from of solidarity by @OVOArena the other one isn’t 😊 https://t.co/MI682wr5OJ pic.twitter.com/3uRgl6wUj5 — Hiba Ahmad 🍉 (@HibaYAhmad) December 15, 2023

Venue staff were also reportedly concerned that the fan would “launch the scarf at the stage”, but a picture revealed Ahmad’s seat were in the stands, which was far away from the stage.

On December 16, Hozier responded on social media one day later by insisting that they were looking into the incident and could “state categorically that no request came from me about this, and my tour gave no directive about refusing entry of certain items of clothing or indeed flags.”

Now, Hozier has thanked the venue for “clearing up this misunderstanding” by adding: “The team and I have zero policy of prohibiting signs of any kind and I’m sorry to Hiba and her friends that they experienced this at the London show.”

Thank you to OVO Arena Wembley for clearing up this misunderstanding.

The team and I have zero policy of prohibiting signs of any kind and I’m sorry to Hiba and her friends that they experienced this at the London show. https://t.co/Ggrr6orBFI — Hozier (@Hozier) February 26, 2024

A number of other artists have shown their solidarity with Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel in recent months, including Enter Shikari, Idles and Kneecap.