Incident Report Filed After Kodak Black Allegedly Threw Rocks & Threatened Journalists

Jordan Rizo February 24th, 2024 - 12:11 PM

American Rapper, Kodak Black, is making headlines and being the topic of conversation for many people and this time, it is not because of his music. Although the musician has had incredible success in previous years for his music in which he showcases his passion for the art as well as his talent, he is also known for his troublesome and rebellious behavior. A news source shares the latest news regarding Black and his unpleasant behavior.

According to Consequence, it has been reported that Black allegedly threw rocks at photographer/journalist as he was being released from Broward County Jail in Florida. Additionally, the source also shares how Black continued to show rage as he allegedly threatened to punch a reporter on scene. To illustrate Black’s aggressive behavior and troublesome patterns, Consequence details previous situations the rapper has found himself in. For example, the source recalls, “The rapper had been in jail since December 2023, when a drug possession charge led to a probation violation”. Evidently, one can conclude that the artist is not afraid to take risks, although it is clear that it often comes with undesirable consequences.

Every human makes mistakes, that is an inevitable part of life and a significant aspect that makes us human. Nevertheless, unlike Kodak Black, it is very unlikely that your mistakes or rebellious behavior will end up making headlines. One can only hope that Black will continue to put his focus on his music and connect to his fans in order to steer away from undesirable behavior.