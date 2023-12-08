Kodak Black Arrested For Cocaine Charges in Florida

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 8th, 2023 - 6:24 PM

According to RollingStone, Kodak Black has been arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine in Florida. As reported by the publication, Bill Kapri, known by his stage name, was officially registered at Broward County jail on Thursday and documentation reveals that he is facing charges related to alleged improper halting or parking of his vehicle, alleged possession of cocaine and alleged tampering of evidence.

Black was released from jail on Thursday evening, following a response from his lawyer regarding Rolling Stone’s request for comment. In January 2021, President Donald Trump granted Black clemency, reducing his prison sentence of 46 months. This sentence reduction was due to Black allegedly providing false information on federal forms when allegedly purchasing firearms, which occurred on Trump’s final day as president. Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, and Lil Yachty supported the pardon, highlighting Black’s charitable efforts such as distributing school supplies and food to those in need in Florida. Prior to this, the artist spent seven months in a Florida prison for charges of alleged marijuana possession, alleged child neglect, alleged theft of a firearm and alleged possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Black has also faced previous charges of alleged weapons possession, alleged armed robbery, alleged sexual assault, allegedly violating probation and allegedly evading law enforcement.

In March, Black was mandated by a judge to attend a drug rehabilitation center after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl in a drug test. This occurred while he was awaiting trial for charges pertaining to alleged drug trafficking. Recently, the rapper unveiled the music video for “Lemme See” from his latest album, When I Was Dead. The video features collaborations with WizDaWizard, Wam SpinThaBin, and OG Bobby Billions. Back in 2018, Black achieved his first Number One on the Billboard 200 with his second LP, Dying to Live, which debuted at the top of the album chart. Meanwhile, he previously played live at The Novo on February 11 in Los Angeles, California.