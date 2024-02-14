L.S. Dunes Unveil Dynamic New Single “How Dare You”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 14th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

American post-hardcore band L.S. Dunes has returned with a brand new single entitled “How Dare You” in honor of Valentine’s Day. The song was produced by Will Yip who has previously worked with Circa Survive, Turnstile and Quicksand. The supergroup, consisting of members of Saosin, My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria and Thursday, is also prepping new music which has been teased for release later this year.

Speaking on the lyrical inspiration behind the single, frontman Green offered, “This song became a way for me to examine the transformation I was making into being an adult in this

world where I used to view all adults as oppressors of magic. Now I get to be a proponent of its growth and celebrate change and communication. For me, this song sets the stage for the new era of L.S. Dunes. It’s about pushing yourself beyond your limits and giving your all to something in order to achieve alternate states of consciousness and connection.”

The band has a handful of festival performances lined up throughout the year, starting with back-to-back sets at Slam Dunk Festival in the UK on May 25 and 26. On June 7 and 8, they will be playing at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring respectively in Germany. The group has also be included on the 2024 lineup of When We Were Young alongside Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce The Veil, The Used, A Day To Remember and more. The latter festival ultimately added a second day to account for demand.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette