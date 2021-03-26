They Might Be Giants Announces New Album BOOK with Accompanying Art and Lyric Book, Share New Song “I Lost Thursday” and Reschedules Tour to Spring 2022

Home News Anna Scott March 26th, 2021 - 2:21 PM

The alt-rockers They Might Be Giants have announced a new project, BOOK, that is comprised of a new full-length album along with a 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book. In addition to the announcement, the band also shared the first single off the upcoming track, “I Lost Thursday.”

“I Lost Thursday” is a classic They Might Be Giants – funky, feel-good alt rock with lyrics that pack a punch, in this case it’s “It’s supernatural how spaced out we can be” that is heard throughout the single. The single features an especially groovy bass riff as well.

Listen to “I Lost Thursday” here:

On BOOK, the band explains that the book will feature “work by Brooklyn photographer Brian Karlsonn and lyrics selected from several beloved TMBG albums set in typographical illustrations by graphic design superstar Paul Sahre. In fact, Sahre actually typed all the lyrics by hand on an IBM Selectric typewriter from the early 1970s.”

In addition to the project announcement, the band also revealed that their United States tour has been rescheduled to Spring of 2020, with 31 shows already sold out. The tour has already been rescheduled from Spring of 2021. Prior to BOOK, They Might Be Giants shared their 22nd studio album, I Like Fun, in 2018, and have yet to slow down in giving their fans new material.

Further details on the release of BOOK, They Might Be Giant’s exciting new project, will be revealed soon, shares the band.