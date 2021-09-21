They Might Be Giants Share New Track “Super Cool”, BOOK Out November 2021

Home News Krista Marple September 21st, 2021 - 8:11 PM

Alternative-indie band They Might Be Giants have shared their brand new track “Super Cool.” The release comes shortly after the announcement of their forthcoming album BOOK, which is due out November 12.

“Super Cool” is a pleasant track full of consistent, optimistic beats and relaxed vocals. The track was featured on the band’s service app titled Dial-A-Song, which is free and is currently available for both Apple and Android devices.

BOOK is not only an album but is also a 144-page art book project that is full of color. The album and hardcover book were first thought of when the band teamed up with long-time collaborator Paul Sahere to brainstorm the idea. From there, they all teamed up with photographer Brian Karlsson.

“Paul took this crude device and showed what you could really do with it creatively, and combined with Brian’s photography it made up the secret sauce for the book,” said John Flansburgh in a press release.

BOOK will be made up of 15 songs and will be released in a number of formats. The album will be made available on CD, vinyl, cassette and digitally. Pre-orders are now available and have already been selling. They Might Be Giants have already pre-sold more than 10,000 copies of BOOK.

They Might Be Giants are currently scheduled to go on tour in 2022, which are stops that were originally supposed to take place in 2020. The band currently has dates scheduled in March, April, May, August and September of next year. For that tour, there are currently 37 shows that are sold out. Any available tickets left are available for purchase here.