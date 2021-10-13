They Might Be Giants Release Catchy New Track “Part Of You Wants To Believe Me”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 13th, 2021 - 4:21 PM

They Might Be Giants have a released a new single set to appear on their new project BOOK. BOOK is set to be released on November 12, 2021 and is both a full length album and 144-page art book. The band has also released new single “Part of You Wants to Believe Me”, dubbed “a bouncy pop track that showcases the band’s renowned witty wordplay.” BOOK has already pre-sold 10,000+ copies and the band has also made an appearance on PBS NewsHour Weekend to discuss their new project.

The song, accompanied by an image of two run down doors, incorporates the parts of They Might Be Giants that made them two-time Grammy winners with a refreshing new take with an upbeat instrumental.

In addition to the book of BOOK, there will also be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. BOOK on Tape! A very limited production of 8-track tapes sold out instantly. All formats come with a download of the album. Pre-orders are available now. A number of other singles from the upcoming album have been released, such as “Super Cool” and “I Lost Thursday.”