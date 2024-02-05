Paramore Makes Grammy History As First Female-Fronted Band To Win Best Rock Album

Home News James Reed February 5th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Paramore has become the first female-led band to claim the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. The Tennessean trio took home the prize for their 2023 album ‘This Is Why’, beating Foo Fighters‘ ‘But Here We Are’, Greta Van Fleet‘s ‘Starcatcher’, Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ and Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘In Times New Roman’ .

They are now the first female-fronted band to win the award, though it has previously been won by solo female artists Alanis Morrissette and Sheryl Crow in the ’90s. The album’s title track also won the award for Best Alternative Music Performance, totaling Paramore’s total number of Grammy Awards to three. They previously won Best Rock Song for ‘Ain’t It Fun’ in 2015.

The band themselves didn’t attend the ceremony but posted a photo of themselves eating cake at home in celebration of their win. Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA, the most-nominated artist at this year’s event, also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’,

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he collected three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

