SZA Confirms Collaboration With Paramore Is “In The Works”

Nyah Hamilton February 3rd, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

SZA has confirmed a long-awaited collaboration with Paramore, announcing that its “In The Works.”

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, is an American singer and songwriter. She gained her first recognition for her music in 2012 with the release of her debut EP, “See.SZA.Run”. She later signed to Top Dawg Entertainment and released her debut studio album, “Ctrl” in 2017. The album was a critical and commercial success, earning her several award nominations and cementing her place in the music industry. She has collaborated with several artists in the past, such as Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. Her music is a fantastic blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop.

Paramore is an American rock band formed in Franklin, Tennessee in 2004. The band consists of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro. Over the years, they have released several successful albums, including “All We Know Is Falling”, “Riot!”, “Brand New Eyes”, and “After Laughter”. Their music is known as a fusion of punk, pop, and alternative rock music. Some of their most popular songs include “Misery Business”, “Decode”, “Still Into You”, and “Ain’t It Fun”.

According to NHE, “Paramore’s Hayley Williams had previously expressed her eager interest in collaborating with the ‘Kill Bill’ singer, stating that she was texting SZA “weekly” about working together while on a podcast last August. “SZA has, for about six years now, been the one,” she stated, while explaining which Black artist she wanted to work with the most. ‘I think ‘Garden’ is my favorite song by SZA. But also, all of her records, they’re records you can put on and [have] no skips for me.’”