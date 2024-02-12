Melt Banana Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Japanese rock band Melt Banana announced a North American Tour, which kicks off May 21 in Sacramento and ends on June 22 in San Francisco. Also The Flying Luttenbachers, Squidpisser and babybaby_explores will serve as the the opening acts on selected dates. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Melt Banana Tour Dates