Melt Banana Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

February 12th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Japanese rock band Melt Banana announced a North American Tour, which kicks off May 21 in Sacramento and ends on June 22 in San Francisco. Also The Flying Luttenbachers, Squidpisser and babybaby_explores will serve as the the opening acts on selected dates. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Melt Banana Tour Dates

5/21 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA (%)
5/23 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA (%)
5/24 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR (%)
5/25 – Neurolux – Boise, ID (#. %)
5/26 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT (%)
5/27 – Meow Wolf – Denver, CO (%)
5/29 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA (%)
5/30 – Fine Line Music Hall – Minneapolis, MN ($,%)
5/31 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI ($,%)
6/1 – Battom Lounge – Chicago, IL ($, #, %)
6/2 – Grog Shop – Cleveland Heights, OH T$, %)
6/4 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA (5. %)
6/5 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, NY ($.%)
6/6 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA ($. %)
6/7 – Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD (%: %)
6/8 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA (%)
6/9 – Eulogy – Asheville, NC (%)
6/10 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA (%)
6/12 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA (%)
6/13 – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs – Houston. TX (%)
6/14 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX (%)
6/15 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX (%)
6/18 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM (%)
6/19 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ (%, +)
6/20 – Music Box – San Diego, CA (%, +)
6/21 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (%, +)
6/22 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA (%)

% w/ BABYBABY_EPLORES
$ w/ THE FLYING LUTTENBACHERS
+ w/ SQUIDPISSER

 

