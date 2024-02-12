Melt Banana Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Japanese rock band Melt Banana announced a North American Tour, which kicks off May 21 in Sacramento and ends on June 22 in San Francisco. Also The Flying Luttenbachers, Squidpisser and babybaby_explores will serve as the the opening acts on selected dates. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.
5/21 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA (%)
5/23 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA (%)
5/24 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR (%)
5/25 – Neurolux – Boise, ID (#. %)
5/26 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT (%)
5/27 – Meow Wolf – Denver, CO (%)
5/29 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA (%)
5/30 – Fine Line Music Hall – Minneapolis, MN ($,%)
5/31 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI ($,%)
6/1 – Battom Lounge – Chicago, IL ($, #, %)
6/2 – Grog Shop – Cleveland Heights, OH T$, %)
6/4 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA (5. %)
6/5 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, NY ($.%)
6/6 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA ($. %)
6/7 – Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD (%: %)
6/8 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA (%)
6/9 – Eulogy – Asheville, NC (%)
6/10 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA (%)
6/12 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA (%)
6/13 – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs – Houston. TX (%)
6/14 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX (%)
6/15 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX (%)
6/18 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM (%)
6/19 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ (%, +)
6/20 – Music Box – San Diego, CA (%, +)
6/21 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (%, +)
6/22 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA (%)
% w/ BABYBABY_EPLORES
$ w/ THE FLYING LUTTENBACHERS
+ w/ SQUIDPISSER