Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation Announces New Album Ceremony for August 2021 Release

Eric Hilton, known for being the co-founder of the electronic rock group Thievery Corporation, is releasing his new solo album called Ceremony on August 20, 2021. This is the 3rd album to be released by Hilton in the past year, following The Impossible Silence (2020) and Infinite Everywhere (2020).

In the midst of releasing two studio albums, this past year has been somewhat of a spiritual awakening for Hilton. Before recording Ceremony, he moved from D.C. to a more rural area where Hilton was able to embrace nature rather than the hustle and bustle of the city.

The rural setting also had some influence on the new album. Hilton stated that being in nature inspired him to bring more ambience into his music. “Being in nature brought more of an “ambient” aspect to this record,” Hilton said, “I like certain aspects of ambient music.”

As the musician/producer further reflects on his career and accomplishments, it becomes clear how much the album title, Ceremony, means to Hilton. It serves as a metaphorically prolific look back at Hilton’s career as a veteran musician and producer.

“Ceremony acknowledges the exercise of sitting alone to draw musical vibrations from the ether which I do regularly,” Hilton said, “It’s the most centering, grounding thing I do, and I didn’t do it until I became a solo artist. Now I’m hooked. Interpreting life experiences, consciousness, and putting that into a musical form – that’s the ceremony.”

According to a recent press release, fans can expect a psychedelic sound mixed with warm, comforting ambience on the new album. As stated in the press release, “There is warmth and humanity in this music, which can surely be mapped to Hilton’s deeply personal composition process.”

Ceremony is set to be released on August 20 and will feature the following thirteen tracks:

