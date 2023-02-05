Beyonce Wins Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance; Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins By An Artist

Beyonce has made history this year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for the most Grammy wins ever. The singer won awards for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.
According to Variety, she was not present for her first win of the night – which was her 31st win ever – she accepted the trophy for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album win. For her trophy acceptance, she thanked her husband and children for their support.
So far the singer has won 32 awards, including four Grammys for tonight’s ceremony. The award put her at 32 wins when she received a win for her latest album.