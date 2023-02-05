Beyonce Wins Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance; Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins By An Artist

Home News Ally Najera February 5th, 2023 - 7:33 PM

Beyonce has made history this year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for the most Grammy wins ever. The singer won awards for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.

Beyoncé accepts her 32nd #Grammy as she breaks the record for the most wins of all time. https://t.co/2B9c9dS1WD pic.twitter.com/5yfLlJXSv2 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

According to Variety, she was not present for her first win of the night – which was her 31st win ever – she accepted the trophy for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album win. For her trophy acceptance, she thanked her husband and children for their support.