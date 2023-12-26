Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Catches Fire On Christmas Morning

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 26th, 2023 - 7:54 PM

According to nme, around 2 am on Christmas morning, Beyoncé’s childhood home caught on fire. However, the fire was contained in 10 minutes and the family currently living in the house were evacuated and suffered no injuries. The fire is currently under investigation, and how the fire started is unknown, but the fire is known to have started on the second floor of the house. The house located in Houston’s Third Ward, was Beyoncé’s home until she was 5 years old.

Although it has been many years since Beyoncé and her family occupied the house, the house marks the beginning of her career, which started when she was just a little child. Beyoncé revisited the house in September during her Renaissance tour where she performed at NRG stadium. Beyoncé e took pictures at the house, documenting her reunion at the house that marked the beginning of her journey to becoming a pop star. The importance of the house is not lost on Beyoncé’s loyal fanbase who also view the house as an invaluable asset in the making of the artist they love.

The house was bought by the Knowles in 1982 and sold in 1986. And since then, many families have come and gone from the property, but its importance to Beyoncé and the city of Houston remains the same. The fire brought attention to just how significant a landmark it is to one of the world’s biggest artists.

Currently, Beyoncé has finished her tour and recently celebrated the release of her film: Renaissance.