Beyonce Unveils Energetic New Song “My House”

The ‘Queen Bee’, reveals groovy new song “My House”. Beyonce, the prominent cultural figure of the 21st century, who has been recognized worldwide for her unbelievable artistry!

It’s been an enormous year for Beyoncé, who set a new record for the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She took home the awards this year for Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

“My House” is an external offering and addition to the Renaissance: Act 1 project. The release overlaps with the concert film, and also comprises the lines, “Lend your soul to intuitions / Renaissance, new revolution.”

Beginning in May, Beyoncé began the Renaissance World Tour, her first tour since 2018, with a massive stage setup that included a flying disco horse and mechanical robot arms. In addition to the extensive crew that made this tour possible, Beyoncé also included her daughter Blue Ivy in choreographed dance parts and invited Arca to open her Barcelona concert with a surprise DJ set.

My House, commences and ultimately ends on a sustained vibrating beat, one which echoes and pulsates itself in an eerily provocative manner. It signals at a contemporary ephemeral. One which can be felt, in abundance, when immersed into the current world. This world is one which has been vigilantly and deliberately curated by Beyonce, with a powerfully mighty voice for avocation on better-ness and woke-ness.