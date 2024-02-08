Cannibal Corpse Unveils Dark New Video For “Vengeful Invasion”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 8th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Cannibal Corpse has unleash a video for “Vengeful Invasion,” was directed and edited by Zev Deans and shot by Brendan McGowan with SFX makeup by Nina Carelli, AI footage manipulation by KingCon2k11 and stars Actually Huizenga from the band Patriarchy. “Vengeful Invasion” is about human trafficking revenge tale that spirals into grotesque phantasmagoria in the spirit of Japanese horror classics.

Since 1988, Cannibal Corpse has remained at the forefront of death metal, by shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, the band raised the stakes again with their Violence Unimagined album. In 2023 the band returned with the monstrous Chaos Horrific, which consequently started the next chapter in their legacy.

Chaos Horrific slaughtered Billboard charts upon its first week of release, earning the number seven position on the Billboard Album Sales chart, number two on the Hard Music Albums chart, number three on the Rock Albums chart, number five on the Independent Label Albums chart and more.

