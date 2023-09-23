Cannibal Corpse Shares Vigorous New Video For “Chaos Horrific”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 23rd, 2023 - 6:33 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Death metal band Cannibal Corpse released a new music video “Chaos Horrific” for their new album that was directed by David Brodsky and produced by Allison Woest. Their LP was released yesterday on Friday, September 22 via Metal Blade Records.

Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz shared about the song: “This song is about fighting for your life from a zombie attack. An ax, a knife, a machete. Whatever it takes to kill these things.”

In the video we can see clips of the band performing in the woods and a girl and a guy running away from zombies and then fighting to defend themselves using a weapon of some sort to kill it. In the end the zombies get the girl and she transforms into a zombie and bites the guy, very classic as a zombie horror film.

Guitarist Rob Barrett commented: “I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song. Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course.”

The song is built on a solid foundation of fast, thick riffs, tight driving rhythms, and delivered by exciting solos. Cannibal Corpse is a testament to their longevity and consistency that this band is still able to put out quality death metal. “Chaos Horrific” won’t change any minds, but for long time listeners, they can find plenty to enjoy of this genre. With this new video, the band continues trending in the genre of Death Metal music and confirming that there is still much more to give to their audience. Click here from Blabbermouth to read more information about it.

