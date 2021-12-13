GTA Online: The Contract To Receive New “Dre Day” Update Featuring Unreleased Songs From Freddie Gibbs, Hit-Boy And Mike Dean

Home News Joe Hageman December 13th, 2021 - 7:01 PM

Popular online video game Grand Theft Auto has announced a new radio station and updates to existing radio stations in the game that will be playing new music from many artists, including previously unreleased tracks by Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Aunt Corine, Mozzy and YG and Offset. Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Mike Dean and ScHoolboyQ will also make new contributions to the radio station. With a stacked lineup of new music coming to the air ways of Los Santos, GTA fans can prepare to listen to lots of their favorite artists if they choose to tune in to the Radio Los Santos radio station.

In addition to the new music coming out on Radio Los Santos, Dr Dre is releasing his own radio station in the game, in honor of the Dre Day update that is coming to GTA Online: The Contract. Dr Dre features heavily in the stories of the game, and with this new music update he figures to feature heavily in its soundtrack as well. The exclusive radio station West Coast Classics is being released that features a playlist of music specifically chosen by Dr Dre. The playlist is included below