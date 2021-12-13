GTA Online: The Contract To Receive New “Dre Day” Update Featuring Unreleased Songs From Freddie Gibbs, Hit-Boy And Mike Dean

Popular online video game Grand Theft Auto has announced a new radio station and updates to existing radio stations in the game that will be playing new music from many artists, including previously unreleased tracks by Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Aunt Corine, Mozzy and YG and Offset. Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Mike Dean and ScHoolboyQ will also make new contributions to the radio station. With a stacked lineup of new music coming to the air ways of Los Santos, GTA fans can prepare to listen to lots of their favorite artists if they choose to tune in to the Radio Los Santos radio station.
In addition to the new music coming out on Radio Los Santos, Dr Dre is releasing his own radio station in the game, in honor of the Dre Day update that is coming to GTA Online: The Contract. Dr Dre features heavily in the stories of the game, and with this new music update he figures to feature heavily in its soundtrack as well. The exclusive radio station West Coast Classics is being released that features a playlist of music specifically chosen by Dr Dre. The playlist is included below
GTA and Rockstar games were criticized earlier this year after they had a rather rough launch of their new games in the GTA franchise, The Trilogy. They even had to roll back and had to bring back the original versions to stores because of complaints from people who bought the games. GTA Online: The Contract was announced as well, serving as a continuation to the main storyline of the games with the character Franklin as well as Dr Dre.
WEST COAST CLASSICS – DRE DAY
2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre – California Love (Single Version)
2Pac – Can’t C Me
40 Glocc – Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier
50 Cent – In Da Club
50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep – Outta Control (Remix)
Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen – No Diggity
Dr. Dre – Keep Their Heads Ringin’
Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – The Next Episode
Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt – Xxplosive
Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg – Lil’ Ghetto Boy
Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren – Hello
JAY-Z – Trouble
Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
Nas – Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)
Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre – Shit Hits The Fan
Sam Sneed – U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)
Truth Hurts feat. Rakim – Addictive