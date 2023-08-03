Incubus to Re-Record Version of Morning View for Oct 2023 Release and Will Perform the Album in Its Entirety at The Hollywood Bowl

Home News James Reed August 3rd, 2023 - 1:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 3, 2023) – Virgin Music today announces a partnership with the band Incubus for a special re-release of their album Morning View entitled Morning View XXIII. The band re-recorded the record and will be performing it in its entirety plus the hits at their previously announced show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 6, 2023. Tickets available now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0B005E75B69014CE.

Jacqueline Saturn, President of Virgin Music says, “I am thrilled to welcome Incubus to the Virgin Music family. The re-recording of Morning View XXlll will be a musical milestone for the band in their long and successful career. I am proud to have been there at the beginning of their career and now to be reunited with them marks a very special moment for us. We can’t wait to share the new versions of their iconic songs with fans around the world.”

Incubus released their album, Morning View, on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2.

Lead singer and co-founder of Incubus Brandon Boyd says, “We are excited to partner up with Virgin to release Morning View XXIII, and we can’t wait to perform it live for the fans at The Hollywood Bowl. Morning View XXIII will give our fans a fresh new take on the songs and we look forward to sharing it with everyone when it drops on Oct 6th! It’s also incredibly special to reunite with Jacqueline at Virgin who was with us at the very beginning of our career.”