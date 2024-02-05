Phoebe Bridgers Tells Former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow To “Rot In Piss”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 1:49 PM

According to thefader.com, Phoebe Bridgers enjoyed a big night at the Grammys on February 4 with her band Boygenius winning in three different categories. Last night, Bridgers took the opportunity to respond to the comments made by the former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow.

The Hollywood Reporter states that when Bridgers was asked about women excelling in rock music, the artist replied with: “I have something to say about women. The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys that they should step up. He’s also being accused of sexual violence. And to him I’d like to say I know you’re not dead yet, but when you are, rot in piss.”

At that moment, Bridgers was referred to an alleged lawsuit filed the past November by an unnamed accuser who allegedly claims Portnow assaulted her in a hotel room back in 2018. Portnow has denied the allegations against him.

Portnow left his position at the Recording Academy in 2018. The departure followed alleged controversial remarks made at an afterparty at the 2018 Grammys. When asked about the overrepresentation of male artists in the nominees, Portnow said that female artists should “step up” if they want to be recognized.

Boygenius won a total of four Grammys at last night’s ceremony, by taking home the prizes for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album. Bridgers was also honored in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her appearance on SZA’s “Ghost In The Machine.”

