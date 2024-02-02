Boygenius Announce Hiatus at Show In Los Angeles

Home News Brent Bassig February 2nd, 2024 - 8:28 PM

Boygenius, which is comprised of members Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, announced last night to their audience that “We’re going away for the foreseeable future.” during their performance at The Smell in downtown Los Angeles.

The band started in 2018, and they released their self-titled album the same year. The group was inactive the years that followed, with each member of the group releasing solo music. Phoebe Bridgers released her solo album, Punisher, in 2020; Julien Baker released her solo album, Little Oblivions, in February 2021; and Lucy Dacus released her solo album, Home Video, in June 2021.

Last year, Boygenius announced their return with their comeback album, The Record, and it was followed up by an EP that the group also released called The Rest. Boygenius’ album was nominated for Album of the year, best alternative music album non classical and best engineered album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In addition to all of this, Boygenius received some votes for their song “Not Strong Enough” for Record of the year, and Best Rock performance, while their other song, “Cool About It,” is up for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Though the group is going on a hiatus, Boygenius did mention that they would like to all comeback together and make more music in the future again, but Lucy Dacus did say “This is the last song,” while Julien Baker did say that the group is going to be open to perform again when and if everything all aligns.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin