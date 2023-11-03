Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee Share New Video For “Uh Oh” Ft. IDLES & Starcrawler

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 3rd, 2023 - 7:59 PM

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee releases their video for the song “Uh Oh” featuring IDLES & Starcrawler. Jacknife Lee and Budgie share about the video, “We asked Mark Bowen from IDLES to put some guitar on it and what we got was sonic destruction design courtesy of the dentist. Then Arrow de Wilde added her brand of mayhem and we ended up with something that proudly displays its punk roots.”

“Mark Bowen has such a distinctive way of making noise … He delivered something quite extraordinary that gave us a whole new perspective on the song. It was both violent and oddly dance-y. It had a wildness to it that was pointing directly to the attitude and swagger of Arrow de Wilde. “Uh Oh’ is NOT like anything else – It has one of those beats! A beat I stole from myself – The Creatures’ Mad Eyed Screamer.’ Which I stole from Mitch Mitchell – Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Gypsy Eyes’. For the End I stole my Banshees’ Happy House beat. Oh it’s Such Fun! Fun! Fun! Pablo Picasso said, ‘Good artists copy, great artists steal.’ Los Angeles is full of Great Steals, from our Idols and Ourselves.”

This collaboration is a foundation of unparalleled rhythmic mastery. It features a wide range of instruments including synths, guitars, and additional percussion, as well as top-of-the-line strings and brass. All of these elements are expertly molded and shaped by the producer Lee, who skillfully manipulates and transforms the music into a work of art. The video shows mostly a performance by singer Arrow de Wilde from Starcrawler with repetitive images of dark silhouettes observing them giving it a touch of punk rock and psychedelic change experience.

Starcrawler have also previously released a single titled "Broken Angels" that was released on September 2, 2022. As summer draws to a close, Starcrawler presents an ideal anthem that encapsulates the season's essence. Demonstrating their mastery of creating impactful music, the band combines soulful guitar and rhythmic drums in their latest release, "Broken Angels." This dynamic track also features the delightful addition of playful piano and the raw vulnerability of frontwoman Arrow de Wilde's vocals.












